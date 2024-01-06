Multiple Teams Doing Homework On Jim Harbaugh, Chargers His Preferred Option?

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are reporting that multiple NFL teams have been making calls in recent weeks to gather information about Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh.

According to the report, the Chargers are believed to be among the interested teams in Harbuagh with the Raiders being another possibility.

The expectation is that Harbaugh will wait until after the National Championship game before focusing on potential NFL opportunities.

NFL.com mentions that Harbaugh is currently free to speak with interested teams unlikely NFL coaches.

Rapoport and Pelissero mention that many around the NFL believe Harbaugh’s preferred landing spot would be the Chargers. However, other sources have told them that Harbaugh is just one of “many” names they’re doing research on at this point.

As for the Panthers, the report says Carolina is unlikely to pursue Harbaugh.

Harbaugh reportedly has a new contract on the table for him at Michigan, but he’s yet to take it, which leaves the door open to potential NFL jobs.

Harbaugh, 60, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 85-25 (77.7 percent). That includes a 2-6 record in bowl games and three trips to the College Football Playoff.