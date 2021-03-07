Multiple Teams Have Called Eagles About Zach Ertz Trade, Deal Could Be In Place Soon

Mike Silver of NFL Media, citing two sources familiar with the talks, reports that multiple teams have called the Eagles about a trade for veteran TE Zach Ertz.

According to Silver, a trade agreement for Ertz could be in place in the coming days.

Ed Kracz of SI.com reported a few weeks back that the Eagles have had conversations about trading Ertz with the Seahawks and Colts.

Wentz has been linked to the Colts for a while now and HC Frank Reich has obvious ties to both players.

Kracz said the Seahawks make “a good deal of sense” for Ertz, considering that Russell Wilson would like to see additions made on the offensive side of the ball and Greg Olsen retired.

As for what the Eagles could receive for Ertz, Kracz suggested a fourth-round pick could be the best straight-up compensation for the veteran tight end.

Ertz came up as a potential trade option leading up to the deadline last year with the Ravens and Packers being linked to him. However, no deals surfaced due in part to Ertz being injured.

Ertz, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He’s in the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed.

Ertz stands to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Ertz appeared in 11 games for the Eagles and caught 36 passes for 335 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Ertz as the news is available.