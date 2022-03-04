Multiple Teams Have Called Raiders About Derek Carr

Vincent Bonsignore reports that multiple teams have expressed interest in Raiders QB Derek Carr this offseason.

Bonsignore expects the interest to continue to heat up as long as Carr’s contract situation is unresolved.

There are a number of teams out there in need of quarterback help this offseason, which has led to talk that Marcus Mariota and Mitch Trubisky could have decent markets in free agency.

Last month, Ian Rapoport reported that the Raiders plan to move forward with Carr as the starting quarterback and will begin talks on an extension.

New HC Josh McDaniels was reportedly Carr’s preferred coach out of those available, while both McDaniels and new GM Dave Ziegler are quite high on Carr.

Rapoport added Carr has earned a near-top of market extension based on his recent play, with perhaps a shorter-term deal making sense.

Carr, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stands to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Carr appeared in 17 games for the Raiders and completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 108 yards.

We’ll have more on the Raiders and Carr as the news is available.