Multiple Teams Interested In Trade For Eagles TE Zach Ertz

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Eagles insist that they will not release veteran TE Zach Ertz this offseason.

However, Pelissero adds that Ertz is growing “increasingly impatient” with the Eagles, considering that there are multiple teams interested in trading for him right now. Pelissero explains that the Eagles’ asking price has been too high for teams right now.

Philadelphia is reportedly looking for something in the range of a third- or fourth-round pick in return for Ertz.

Pelissero mentions that with Ertz in the final year of his contract, coming off of injury and being 30 years old, it will be hard for the Eagles to find that level of draft compensation.

Ertz came up as a potential trade option leading up to the deadline last year with the Ravens and Packers being linked to him. However, no deals surfaced due in part to Ertz being injured.

Ertz, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He’s in the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed.

Ertz stands to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Ertz appeared in 11 games for the Eagles and caught 36 passes for 335 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Ertz as the news is available.