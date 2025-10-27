Multiple Teams Interested In Trading For Jakobi Meyers, Raiders Believed To Want Day 2 Pick

Jordan Schultz reports multiple teams have shown interest in trading for Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers.

Schultz mentions teams have had a tough time understanding if the Raiders are truly willing to deal him. He says the current belief is that it would take at least a Day 2 pick for Las Vegas to even consider it.

Adam Schefter previously named the Bills, Broncos and Steelers as reasonable potential suitors.

Meyers has been consistently mentioned in trade rumors dating back to the preseason. Josina Anderson reported that the Raiders were still rebuffing teams when they inquired about Meyers. He requested a trade earlier this year after contract talks between him and the team didn’t result in a new deal.

Meyers is set to earn $10.76 million in the final year of his deal this season. A new team would be responsible for a prorated amount of Meyers’ salary, depending on how many games are left.

Meyers, 28, went undrafted in 2019 out of North Carolina State but eventually signed with the Patriots and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, plus both of the following seasons.

The Patriots tendered Meyers as a restricted free agent in 2022 at the second-round level for $4 million. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders in 2023.

In 2025, Meyers has appeared in six games for the Raiders and caught 29 passes on 43 targets for 329 yards and no touchdowns.

