Multiple Teams Looking To Trade Up For QB Will Levis

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that multiple teams were looking to trade up into the later portion of round one for Kentucky QB Will Levis.

According to Pelissero, the Steelers were already receiving calls about their No. 32 overall pick during the first round, so there’s likely to be a lot of interest in the pick.

Adam Schefter noted last night that Levis took predraft visits with the Panthers, Texans, Colts, Raiders, Titans, Bucs, Falcons and Patriots.

Three of those teams got quarterbacks last night, so we could be looking at the Raiders, Titans, Buccaneers, Falcons or Patriots for Levis. The Rams remain a possibility as well.

There was talk about Levis being selected as high as No. 2 overall, but it’s clear that the buzz surrounding him was largely overblown.

Levis, 23, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 3 quarterback and No. 13 overall player. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL QB Jay Cutler.

During his college career at Penn State and Kentucky, Levis completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 5,876 yards passing, 46 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions over four seasons and 38 games. He also rushed for 742 yards and 17 touchdowns.