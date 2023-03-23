‘Mutual’ Interest Between Jets & Odell Beckham Jr.

According to Connor Hughes, there’s mutual interest between the New York Jets and free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. in getting a deal done.

Jeff Darlington added on Thursday morning “both sides would still like to see this done.”

Hughes adds there is nothing imminent and the two sides still need to land on a contract that makes sense for both sides. However, there are a lot of factors that make a return to New York a potentially realistic outcome.

Beckham wants to play with QB Aaron Rodgers and is on the veteran’s list of players he mentioned to the Jets he’d like to play with. Although the Jets and Packers haven’t agreed on trade compensation for Rodgers, it’s widely expected he’ll be playing in New York this season.

As for the Jets, they have been retooling their receiving corps this offseason, signing former Packers WR Allen Lazard and former Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman while trading away WR Elijah Moore. They’ve shown interest in Beckham this offseason.

Beckham recently held a private workout for interested teams in Arizona. There were reportedly 11 teams in attendance including the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens. A few of those teams have since made moves that likely take them out of the running.

Beckham is reportedly seeking a multi-year contract this offseason. He pushed back on some reports saying he’s looking for $20 million a year but said on social media he’s not playing for $4 million either.

Beckham, 30, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams to finish out the season but tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win and sat out all of 2022.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.