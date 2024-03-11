Mutual Interest Between Ravens & Derrick Henry

There’s mutual interest between the Ravens and RB Derrick Henry, according to Josina Anderson.

Henry, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016 out of Alabama. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that included $25.5 million in guaranteed money.

He just finished the final year of that deal and made a base salary of $10.5 million before hitting the free agent market in 2024.

In 2023, Henry appeared in 17 games for the Titans and rushed for 1,167 yards on 280 carries (4.2 YPC) and 12 touchdowns to go along with 28 receptions for 215 yards receiving.

