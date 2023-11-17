Mutual Interest Between Steelers & LB Myles Jack For Spot On PS

Ian Rapoport reports there is mutual interest between the Steelers and LB Myles Jack for a spot on their practice squad now that he’s cleared waivers after being cut from the Eagles’ reserve/retired list.

Jack decided to retire back in August after signing on with the Eagles for his eighth NFL season, but his brief time in training camp was enough for him to realize he was ready to call it quits. However, Rapoport points out that Jack is now un-retired after being waived by Philadelphia and is interested in playing, once again.

Jack, 27, wound up being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of UCLA after they traded up to acquire him. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.3 million rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $57 million extension with $33 million guaranteed.

Jack had two years remaining on that deal with base salaries of $10.5 million and $11.25 million when the Jaguars released him in 2022. He quickly caught on with the Steelers on a two-year, $16 million deal. Pittsburgh opted to release Jack back in March after one season.

In 2022, Jack appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 104 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and three pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 65 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.

We’ll provide more information on Jack when the news becomes available.