Myles Garrett Will Be Limited By Shoulder Sprain For 2-4 Weeks

According to Adam Schefter, Browns DE Myles Garrett will be limited by a shoulder sprain for the next two to four weeks as the most serious of the injuries he sustained when he wrecked his car last week.

Schefter adds Garrett picked up a biceps strain that could take about that long to heal as well. However, the star defensive end is expected to try and play through those injuries, returning as soon as Week 5 against the Chargers.

He was ruled out for Week 4 against the Falcons despite initially being listed as questionable, as he and the team decided to take a conservative approach.

Garrett, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

Garrett is set to make base salaries of $1 million and $17.25 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Garrett has appeared in three games for the Browns and recorded seven tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defense.

We will have more news on Garrett as it becomes available.