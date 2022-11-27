Nathan Peterman Starting For Bears After Trevor Siemian Injured During Warmups

According to Mike Garafolo, the Chicago Bears will start third-string QB Nathan Peterman in Week 12 against the Jets.

Garafolo says backup QB Trevor Siemian, filling in for injured starting QB Justin Fields, injured his oblique during warmups.

Peterman was elevated from the practice squad yesterday for today’s game. Chicago does not have another quarterback on the roster.

The team confirmed the news and added Siemian would serve as the backup, though it’s not clear if he’d be able to throw if something were to happen to Peterman.

Peterman, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. The Bills made the decision to move on from Peterman in November of 2018 and he eventually signed on to the Raiders practice squad.

The Raiders brought Peterman back on a futures contract for 2019. However, he was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. Peterman returned to the Raiders in 2020 on an original-round restricted tender but later agreed to a pay cut.

Peterman returned to Las Vegas last February on a one-year deal. He was released late in the season and bounced on and off the practice squad. The Bears signed him this off-season.

For his career, Peterman has appeared in 10 games with four starts. He’s completed 52 percent of his passes for 573 yards (4.3 YPA), three touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He’s added 20 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown.