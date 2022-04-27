NFC Draft Rumors: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

ESPN’s Dan Graziano doesn’t get the sense there’s much going on with QB Jimmy Garoppolo ‘s trade market and the 49ers have made their peace that they’ll have to keep him until he starts throwing again around July.

Fansided's Matt Lombardo, citing multiple league sources, reports that there is "zero truth" about the Jets offering a package that included the No. 10 and No. 35 overall picks and WR Elijah Moore in exchange for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel.

While appearing on NFL Now, Tom Pelissero reported that people close to 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch believe the organization will ultimately choose not to trade Samuel this offseason, per NFL.com.

The 49ers hosted Virginia S Joey Blount for a top 30 visit. (Aaron Wilson)

Cardinals

Georgia WR George Pickens told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler he thinks he’ll come off the board somewhere between picks 25 and 45, and the Packers, Chiefs and Cardinals are among the teams that have done a lot of work on him.

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford says he’s stayed in contact with WR Odell Beckham Jr and is still hopeful they will re-sign him this offseason.

“I’ve been in contact with him, both checking on his knee, his new addition to his family, and just letting him know that we’d love to still have him,” Stafford said, via RamsWire.com. “It was an unbelievable blessing to get the chance to play with a talented player like that and honestly, such a great teammate. He was awesome from the second he stepped into our facility, which was a tough situation to learn as much as he had to learn as quickly as he did. It was really impressive to watch him go out there and do his thing and hopefully we get some more time together.”

Seahawks

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Seahawks have come up as a team to watch for LSU CB Derek Stingley , who is expected to be a top ten pick.

, who is expected to be a top ten pick. Fowler adds the Seahawks have also gotten a lot of calls about teams thinking about moving up and could move down from No. 9.

Fowler has gotten strong indications the Seahawks are not considering trading WR D.K. Metcalf .

. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer points out the Falcons have two second-round picks and could move back into the end of the first round to take Ole Miss QB Matt Corral , who the team does like.

, who the team does like. Breer thinks if the Seahawks do take a quarterback, it will be Corral, though there’s been some noise connecting them to Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder .

. Seahawks QB Geno Smith‘s one-year deal carries $3.5 million in incentives for playing time, playoffs, passing yards and a Pro Bowl selection. (Aaron Wilson)