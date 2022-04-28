NFC Draft Rumors: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch shot down rumors and reports that QB Trey Lance was expected to start for them at quarterback this season and instead stressed the benefit of competition.

“All these reports, I don’t know where they all come from,” Lynch said via NBC Sports’ Jennifer Lee Chan. “We always believe in competition, but at the same time we are great believers in what Trey Lance brings to the table. We believe he is ready. He is going to have to show that. I think he’s ready to show that to us, show that to his teammates, and show that to the world.”

ESPN’s Rich Cimini has heard a potential trade of 49ers WR Deebo Samuel to the Jets isn’t dead yet and could potentially be executed on the clock once both sides see who is available at No. 10.

Northwestern Missouri State DL Sam Roberts had a top 30 visit with multiple teams, including the Cardinals. (Aaron Wilson)

Liberty HC Hugh Freeze admitted he didn’t have a good read on which team he thinks will draft QB Malik Willis tonight. But he says the Steelers, Seahawks and Panthers have been in touch with him the most.

“In the right place, he can come in and play,” Freeze said via NFL Media. “Particularly with the way we all struggle to protect the passer today because of the great defensive lines we face, I just think he has the biggest upside to extend plays and extend drives, which is valuable.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport notes that the Seahawks are a team to watch in Thursday’s draft. Rapoport said that Seattle could very well trade out of the ninth overall pick and could very well even trade back into the bottom half of the first round depending on if a quarterback they like falls.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Seahawks have done extensive work on Stingley and could very well buck the trend of them not taking a cornerback early. Seattle hasn’t drafted a corner higher than 90th overall in 12 years.