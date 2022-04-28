NFC Draft Rumors: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot compared last year’s draft with the No. 4 overall pick to having the upcoming No. 8 selection, describing that they must stay prepared for “different variables and different scenarios.”

“This year, that’s not the case,” Fontenot said, via Kris Rhim of the team’s official site. “We’re sitting at eight, so we try our best to anticipate who’s going to go in front of us, but we have to be prepared for many different variables and different scenarios.”

Fontenot said that they will go through “every single scenario” about potentially moving up or down in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“We’re always going to talk to the teams ahead of us and the teams behind us, and we’re going to talk to the other 31 teams to communicate. … We just have to make sure we’re intentional. We go through every single scenario to determine what we’re gonna do,” said Fontenot.

As for drafting players with injuries, Fontenot mentioned that they compare players’ talent to how long they may be out.

“You weigh the player’s talent compared to what we’re gonna get on the back end and how long he’s gonna be out for,” Fontenot said. “We’re not doctors; we’re not experts in that area, so we lean on them.”

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said that they plan on moving around WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson to multiple positions.

“Appreciate what CP did for us last year [and] what he’s gonna do for us in the future,” Smith said. “He’s gonna move around at a lot of spots.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport has heard the Colts or Falcons could move up from the second round to the bottom half of the first in order to secure a long-term solution at quarterback.

NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe has a cloud of prospects he’s heard the Falcons are considering, including Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux , Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson , Alabama WR Jameson Williams , Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson and USC WR Drake London .

Northwestern Missouri State DL Sam Roberts had a top 30 visit with multiple teams, including the Falcons. (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers

NFL Media’s Bridget Condon says it’s unlikely the Panthers take a quarterback with the No. 6 pick. She adds they’re keeping their options open but their top priority is improving their offense this weekend, especially along the offensive line.

Condon specifically mentions N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu and Alabama OT Evan Neal as two players the Panthers love. If both are off the board, they could look harder to trade back.

and Alabama OT as two players the Panthers love. If both are off the board, they could look harder to trade back. If Carolina can trade back, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and North Carolina’s Sam Howell are options the Panthers like if they’re there in the second round. (Condon)

Saints