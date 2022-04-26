NFC Draft Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch isn’t in a hurry to move QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

“There were certainly various discussions with different places in terms of how far along…That certainly threw a wrench in those things,” Lynch said, via PFT. “You adapt and you move forward. Like we said, we like the things that Jimmy brings to the table. We’re doing what we think is best for our team and for Jimmy by keeping him with us for right now.”

Lynch said the team was going to be patient regarding any Garoppolo trade, and said that players like him are hard to come by.

“Guys like that don’t fall out of trees,” Lynch said. “He’s a good player at a position where they’re hard to find. You certainly just don’t give guys like that away and we can, I guess, foot the bill if you want to describe it as that. We’ll be patient with that one.”

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami says he’s been told the 49ers have decided they aren’t going to meet WR Deebo Samuel ‘s contractual goals right now. He adds neither the team nor Samuel have loved the tenor of talks to this point.

‘s contractual goals right now. He adds neither the team nor Samuel have loved the tenor of talks to this point. Kawakami suspects the sticking point is guaranteed money, with Samuel likely eyeing the neighborhood of Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill ‘s $72 million and San Francisco wanting to keep it closer to $45 million.

‘s $72 million and San Francisco wanting to keep it closer to $45 million. Both sides are aware that Samuel’s usage might limit his longevity, which Kawakami says probably plays a factor in how they each are handling things so far.

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell had a minor clean-up procedure on his knee this offseason and will be ready to go for training camp. (Cam Inman)

Rams

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue expects the Rams to draft one or two safeties this year, as they’re important to their team build and they didn’t draft any last season. She mentions Maryland S Nick Cross if he makes it to their pick at the end of the third round.

if he makes it to their pick at the end of the third round. Rodrigue notes the Rams are notoriously secretive about their top 30 visits and pre-draft meetings, so it’s interesting to her that their meeting with Georgia RB James Cook was leaked.

was leaked. She adds Georgia RB Zamir White is someone to keep an eye on given the staff’s connections to the school.

is someone to keep an eye on given the staff’s connections to the school. Other positions the Rams could look at include edge rusher, tight end, offensive line, cornerback, linebacker and even punter. She specifically mentions San Diego State P Matt Araiza and Penn State P Jordan Stout as candidates to watch, as both widely have draftable grades.

Seahawks

PFF’s Doug Kyed mentions the Seahawks are a team that could potentially trade up in the first round on Thursday.

USA Today’s Josina Anderson says the Seahawks still don’t seem particularly motivated to trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield and his full salary at this time knowing Cleveland has to move him eventually.

and his full salary at this time knowing Cleveland has to move him eventually. Seahawks QB Geno Smith ‘s one-year, $3.5 million deal includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a $1.126 million base salary, a $585,000 roster bonus, up to $1.105 million in per-game roster bonuses and a $50,000 workout bonus. (Bob Condotta)

‘s one-year, $3.5 million deal includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a $1.126 million base salary, a $585,000 roster bonus, up to $1.105 million in per-game roster bonuses and a $50,000 workout bonus. (Bob Condotta) The Seahawks brought in Framingham State (Mass.) University EDGE Joshua Onujiogu for a visit. Onujiogu also recently had a visit with the Patriots. (Mike Reiss)

for a visit. Onujiogu also recently had a visit with the Patriots. (Mike Reiss) The Seahawks hosted Nevada WR Romeo Doubs for a top 30 visit. (Justin Melo)