NFC Notes: 49ers, Cam Akers, Rams, Seahawks, Geno Smith

49ers



49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is looking forward to the return of some of the team’s injured players following their bye week.

“We’re pretty optimistic to get a number of guys back. We are hoping that most of them will come back, and we feel pretty good about that, but they’ve got to have a good week here rehabbing, and we’ll find out when we get back for Monday,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com.

Rams

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Rams offered two-first round picks and RB Cam Akers to the Panthers in exchange for DE Brian Burns .

to the Panthers in exchange for DE . CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson says Akers is hoping for a fair resolution from the Rams and doesn’t believe suiting up for them again is the best thing for his career. She adds things are still amicable between the two sides.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp has “tissue swelling in his ankle,” but is expected to be available Sunday vs. the Bucs. (Adam Schefter)

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith said that his win over the Giants was for current Panthers OC Ben McAdoo and former GM Jerry Reese who believed him while he was with New York for one season.

“I’m happy to be here in Seattle,” Smith said, via NFL.com. “I spent one year with the Giants. That year, to me, was like a blur. My life has moved on since then. I don’t have any remorse towards anyone there. In fact, to me, this game was for (former Giants coach) Ben McAdoo and (former GM) Jerry Reese. They believed in me. As far as any other thing, I don’t really care for it. I’m happy to be here in Seattle. It’s like a family here. Feels like home. I’m just enjoying my time here and continuing to work hard with these guys and just trying to be the best we can be.”

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll continues to have high praise for Smith, who he has believed in all along.

“He’s the real deal, we’re seeing it,” Carroll said. “There’s no mystery or, ‘Oh, he’s going to run out of gas or something.’ It’s not like that. He knows exactly what he’s doing and he shows you week in and week out, throw after throw after throw. There’s nothing for us to hold him but in the highest of expectations, really. What a thrilling story for the kid. He just hung in there so tough and outlasted it and now he’s enjoying all the fun of it. He did great.”

“This is really special,” Carroll added. “This is a very special opportunity right now. It’s been because of all of the hype and the circumstances and all that and the challenge of it and the doubting and all that kind of stuff. You know, all the people that doubt, like you’re losing — we run the ball too much, you don’t understand football and he can’t stay up with the new game and all that kind of stuff — that’s a bunch of crap, I’m telling you. Look, we’re doing fine. We’re all right. I don’t mind proving it day in and day out.”