NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins, Seahawks, Russell Wilson

49ers

49ers WR Deebo Samuel admitted that he was surprised to see his rushing opportunities increase as much as they did in the second half of the season.

“It kind of caught me by surprise, not going to lie,” Samuel told Pro Football Talk. “It started midseason, [49ers coach] Kyle [Shanahan] came to me he was like, ‘Hey Deebo, we’re going to hand you the ball a little bit this week.’ Then from there on it’s just, ‘All right, you’re getting more carries here, you’re getting more carries, you’re getting more carries.’ It just kept growing.”

“I have a background of being dangerous with the ball in my hands,” Samuel added. “I did play running back growing up. My last year of high school I had like 900 receiving, 900 rushing.”

According to the Draft Network’s Justin Melo, Florida OT Jean Delance met with over 25 teams at the Shrine Bowl and had “especially productive” meetings with the 49ers, Chargers, Panthers, Cowboys and Eagles.

Cardinals

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins feels upset about how his season ended after missing their NFC Wildcard game due to his knee injury.

“It’s something I am not happy with, but that’s life, man,” Hopkins said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official site. “I wish I could’ve helped the guys get to the Super Bowl this year — that was more hurtful than the injury itself.”

Hopkins said missing their playoff game was “one of the worst feelings” he’s experienced in his NFL career.

“That was probably one of the worst feelings I’ve had since playing in the NFL,” Hopkins said. “Knowing your team needs you to get to where they need to get to, I was helpless. Sometimes I didn’t want to be around the facility. Sometimes I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know if I want to be around it just because I care so much about it.'”

Hopkins added that he doesn’t have the answers to correct the Cardinals’ lack of production with him hampered but hopes everyone is “on the same page” next season.

“I don’t want to sit here and act like I have the answer for it, because I don’t,” Hopkins said. “What could help us get to the next step is everybody being on the same page.”

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson reiterated that his going is to be back in Seattle and keep winnings games.

“I’ve been fortunate to be able to play 10 amazing years in Seattle,” Wilson said, via Youtube.com. “My hope and goal is to be back there and keep winning there. That’s the vision, that’s the goal. That’s always been it, never been anything different.”