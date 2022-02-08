NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Kyler Murray, Rams

49ers
- The Athletic’s Matt Barrows lists center as the team’s top draft need this offseason, reasoning there are more candidates to potentially replace G Laken Tomlinson should he depart in free agency than there are to replace C Alex Mack if he retires.
- As usual, Barrows thinks the 49ers will look hard at reinforcing their defensive line. In this case, they could use another starter across from Nick Bosa, as Arden Key and Jordan Willis are pending free agents, while Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu profile more as rotational pieces.
- San Francisco still needs help at cornerback, per Barrows, as starting nickel corner K’Waun Williams is a pending free agent and the two projected starters at outside corner are 2021 third-rounder Ambry Thomas and Emmanuel Moseley.
- Barrows thinks the 49ers will look at adding some depth at wide receiver, preferably someone with return experience. Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings are the only three under contract for 2022.
Cardinals
- Cardinals QB Kyler Murray‘s frustration is supposedly “news to the organization” and he remains under team control for two more seasons, not including any potential franchise tags. Murray deleted all references to the Cardinals on his Instagram on Monday, which drew attention. (Jordan Schultz)
- Cardinals WR Christian Kirk commented on Murray unfollowing the team on Instagram: “The guy’s doing what he needs to do.” (Josh Weinfuss)
- Former Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald on why he hasn’t retired yet: “I’m not retired. I’m 38 years old. I’m a long way from retirement. Yeah, a long way.” (Weinfuss)
Rams
- Rams HC Sean McVay notes TE Tyler Higbee and OL Joseph Noteboom will still be considered day-to-day as the week starts. Higbee isn’t likely to practice to begin the week as things currently stand. (Jourdan Rodrigue)
- Rams WR Odell Beckham said he’s in a better place now with the Rams: “You realize that you’re carrying other people’s problems. It’s weighing you down.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Beckham said he’s focused on staying true to himself and not trying to live up to others’ expectations: “If I carry that energy and try to be somebody who I’m not, I came in here to be me and not for whatever the world made me to be.” (Wilson)
- Beckham is happy that he chose the Rams, and is looking forward to helping contribute to a possible Super Bowl win: “I’m happy I made the right choice. I want to help them finish the job.” (Wilson)
- Rams S Eric Weddle said he’s “definitely not coming back after this.” Then said his plans post-Super Bowl were: “Probably change my name to Champ or World Champ, then go back to pick-up and kid duty.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
