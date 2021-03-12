NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers’ WR Kendrick Bourne says he is hoping to be back in San Francisco next season but expects other teams to approach him as well. Bourne adds that the 49ers want him back.

“Niners [are] a place I fit in well,” Bourne said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I definitely want to be back, but I’m hoping for new options. So I’m excited to see what happens, see what the money looks like. We’ll see. That’s going to speak volumes. I know I’m wanted. The Niners assured me they want me back. I know that for a fact, so that’s a comfort in itself. This is where I started. They let me in the door. And I’m always grateful for that. If it didn’t start with that, I wouldn’t be here now. I’m so willing to come back.”

Albert Breer of SI believes 49ers’ LT Trent Williams has the highest earning power of any free agent set to hit the open market and could command up to $20 million per year for his services.

Cardinals

Clemson RB Travis Etienne said his “dream scenario” is to be selected by the Cardinals at No. 16 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I’m not even going to lie to you,” Etienne said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official site. “My dream scenario is the Cardinals at 16.”

Etienne calls playing in Arizona a “great scenario” after acquiring J.J. Watt and RB Kenyan Drake being an impending free agent.