NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Although 49ers GM John Lynch said that HC Kyle Shanahan has the final say on who is the starting quarterback, he mentioned that Jimmy Garoppolo currently has the edge over Trey Lance.

“That’s up to Kyle (Shanahan). That’s up to our head coach,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49ersWebZone. “He makes the decisions on who’s playing and what not. But I think it’s Jimmy’s right now and Trey’s pushing. I think that’s where it’s at.”

Lynch has been impressed with Lance’s work ethic in their offseason program.

“Everybody wanted to know, ‘Tell me about this kid,'” Lynch said. “He’s been awesome. He’s been everything we thought he would be and more. He was good from day one when he walked in here in the offseason, and I think a testament to what we thought he was and his work ethic.”

Lance said he’s excited to play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Chiefs and is looking to get comfortable with the NFL routine.

“I’m excited to go out and compete with this locker room of guys,” Lance said, via Eric Branch. “And kind of at the same time, everything’s new … So just being able to get used to everything — everything from the hotel the night before the game to pregame warmup. Everything’s going to be new, but at the same time football is football. So I feel I can do everything I can do it feel as prepared as I can on Saturday.”

Cardinals

Cardinals CB Malcolm Butler said taking No. 21 isn’t meant to be a slight to CB Patrick Peterson.

“That’s no disrespect to Patrick Peterson,” Butler said, via AZCardinals.com. “I’m not trying to replace him. I’m Malcolm Butler.” Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury mentioned that Butler brings the right attitude to the team. “(Malcolm) brings an edge,” Kingsbury said. “Scrappy player, always been overlooked, coming out of college, undersized, just the demeanor, that play style, it’s good for our younger players. “You know he’s not afraid to mix it up.” Rams ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that the Rams appear to be all-in on Darrell Henderson Jr. as the lead running back this year following the loss of Cam Akers .

as the lead running back this year following the loss of . Someone to keep an eye on for Los Angeles, according to Fowler, is seventh-round RB Jake Funk , who has earned tailback reps and has been quick to learn the offense.

, who has earned tailback reps and has been quick to learn the offense. Fowler says second-year WR Van Jefferson has a good chance to man the No. 3 receiver spot despite the arrival of DeSean Jackson.