NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows writes the 49ers would prefer to keep QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the starting lineup ahead of first-round QB Trey Lance as long as the running game is going well.

in the starting lineup ahead of first-round QB as long as the running game is going well. Barrows explains HC Kyle Shanahan thinks Garoppolo has more of a command of the system to keep things running smoothly when he has support around him.

Cardinals

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports the Cardinals put in a claim for former Rams DE Jonah Williams before the Vikings claimed him.

before the Vikings claimed him. Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said it is too early to tell if WR DeAndre Hopkins will play this week with an injured hamstring: “Not sure if he will be ready to go this week or not.” (Josh Weinfuss)

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead said they are looking at how quickly recently acquired OLB Von Miller can step into their defense and added that there’s a “long-term vision” for Miller in Los Angeles.

“We’re actually looking at this from a standpoint of how soon can he help us, can he help us if we’re fortunate enough to continue going and make the 2021 tournament, how can he help us there,” Snead said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “And then there’s a long-term vision for Von as well.”

Snead added that Miller’s addition will “stress the protection” and create more one-on-one opportunities for them.

“Outside linebacker, very important in our defense especially someone who is or has a pedigree of affecting the passer like he has,” Snead said. “We did feel like that adding Von to that front seven mix would be a player that would stress the protection, stress the opponent, the one-on-one matchup.”

Miller says he is excited to play with DL Aaron Donald : “It’s incredible. You hear stories of the Fearsome Foursome. You hear stories of this legendary defense. We want to recreate that.” (Gary Klein)

: “It’s incredible. You hear stories of the Fearsome Foursome. You hear stories of this legendary defense. We want to recreate that.” (Gary Klein) Miller mentioned he should have an easier time playing with Donald and OLB Leonard Floyd : “These guys triple-team him. I’ve been getting triple-teamed for the last 10 years. That’s six people and we still got Leonard Floyd and all the other guys so it’s going to be fun.” (Klein)

: “These guys triple-team him. I’ve been getting triple-teamed for the last 10 years. That’s six people and we still got Leonard Floyd and all the other guys so it’s going to be fun.” (Klein) Miller added he understands they have to finish the job to be remembered: “There’s been a lot of super teams built that were supposed to like do this and do that and they didn’t quite meet the expectation. My whole goal here is just to contribute to this team and contribute to wins.” (Klein)

Rams QB Matthew Stafford was pumped to find out the team traded for Miller: “Man, I was excited.” (Jourdan Rodrigue)

was pumped to find out the team traded for Miller: “Man, I was excited.” (Jourdan Rodrigue) Stafford did say he is dealing with a stiff back but that shouldn’t stop him from playing this week. (Rodrigue)