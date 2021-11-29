NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports WR Deebo Samuel ‘s groin injury isn’t believed to be serious but it could result in him missing a little bit of time.

‘s groin injury isn’t believed to be serious but it could result in him missing a little bit of time. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan called QB Jimmy Garoppolo ‘s interception “inexcusable” and later commended his throws late in the game to deliver the win: “Jimmy played good enough for us to win.” (Cam Inman)

called QB ‘s interception “inexcusable” and later commended his throws late in the game to deliver the win: “Jimmy played good enough for us to win.” (Cam Inman) Garoppolo didn’t pay much attention to the rumor that he won’t be on the team next year: “No I didn’t…I was worried about the game. I appreciate the heads up.” (Taylor Wirth)

Shanahan said sixth-round RB Elijah Mitchell ran hard and was impressed with his physicality: “Was a stud today, just how physical he played.” (Inman)

ran hard and was impressed with his physicality: “Was a stud today, just how physical he played.” (Inman) 49ers DE Nick Bosa feels the team is trending in the right direction: “We’re all excited to be back in the mix and have a season in our control. We always knew that we were a really good team and just had to execute better. Now we’re executing at the right times. When guys go down, next man up…Definitely an upward trend.” (Inman)

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said he isn’t worrying about the Oklahoma HC rumors: “I don’t get into those things. My sole focus the last couple of weeks has been the Chicago Bears.” (Darren Urban)

said he isn’t worrying about the Oklahoma HC rumors: “I don’t get into those things. My sole focus the last couple of weeks has been the Chicago Bears.” (Darren Urban) Asked again, specifically about why he wouldn’t just rule out taking the job, Kingsbury responded: “We’re in-season, we’re 9-2. It’s not a topic I want to touch on right now” (Kent Somers)

Kingsbury added QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins have to practice before he decides if they will play. (Urban)

Rams

Before Sunday’s game, a report came out from ESPN detailing a litany of physical issues Rams QB Matthew Stafford is dealing with, including a back issue described as chronic. It’s concerning especially given how Stafford’s play has tailed off during the Rams’ three-game losing streak. But the veteran downplayed the issues on Sunday.

“I’m feeling fine, to be honest with you,” he said via the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “I missed some time at practice before the Tennessee game, back was kind of barking at me a little bit that week but haven’t missed any time since then. Rest of my body, is it at 100 percent? (Nobody’s) is in this league at this point in the season, so I’m not too worried about that, to be honest with you. Nothing that’s affecting my play.”

Rams HC Sean McVay didn’t deny that Stafford is operating at less than full strength. Instead, he pointed out that’s the case for just about every player who has been getting in the equivalent of multiple car crashes once a week for 12 weeks.

“At this point in the season, I don’t know who ever is really totally healthy,” McVay said. “He’s a tough guy, he’s battling through things (but) it has not limited the way that we prepare during the course of the week. But there are a lot of guys that get treatment for a bunch of different various things, and that’s where I’ll leave that.”

USA Today’s Josina Anderson reports scans for WR Odell Beckham Jr. ‘s back came back negative but the receiver does have a deep, painful contusion.

‘s back came back negative but the receiver does have a deep, painful contusion. Rams CB Jalen Ramsey feels the team isn’t performing up to its potential: “We have guys who are way too good to be losing games like this.” (Dianna Russini)