NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers OT Trent Williams, who’s regarded as the best left tackle in football by many, has lofty career goals, including winning awards that aren’t typically given to offensive linemen, such as MVP.

“That’s one of those reaching-for-the-stars type of deals, landing on the moon where I know if I’m wanting to be above and beyond, I know that at the minimum, I’d be better than average,” Williams said, via PFF. “I think that’s kind of one of those deals that I always keep in my back pocket as motivation.”

Williams believes that he’s built differently from other offensive tackles in the league, and has the ability to play into his 40’s.

“I think, barring any type of major injury, it’ll take a long time for me to actually slow down to a point where I’m slower than the average lineman,” Williams said. “So when you take that in consideration — and strength is a thing that if you work at it, you can maintain…I think putting all those in consideration, I think I could play into my early 40s if that was the desire. I’m not sure if that’s what I want to do personally, but I’m open to it. The thing about it is I’m a competitor and it’s hard for me not to compete. I know that if I have any ability to change the game or would be an asset to the game, I know it would probably be pretty hard to walk away from that.”

Williams said his goal, outside of winning a Super Bowl, is to win first-team All-Pro honors.

“It’s to the point where I really don’t even know what to say,” Williams said regarding the All-Pro snubs. “I don’t know, I’m really baffled. I honestly don’t understand or know why. I’m not sure if anybody can explain it. I think I’ve been deserving for a few years. If not a few, maybe once. I thought I had it last year. Taking the time off and coming back and having the season I did, I thought for sure I would at least get some consideration or maybe even second-team. But I don’t know, it’s mind (boggling) to me. I don’t know what it is.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury is searching for different offensive line combinations in the absence of LT D.J. Humphries. He is currently experimenting with tackles Joshua Miles, Josh Jones, and veteran Kelvin Beachum.

“We’re working through it,” Kingsbury said, via AZCardinals.com. “It’ll be a combination of one of those three guys, maybe multiple.”

Rams

Rams RB Sony Michel has been a major key to the team breaking out of its slump in the past few weeks. He has popped off for 423 rushing yards the past four weeks and has more than 18 carries in each game, bringing a much-needed physical presence to the Rams’ offense.

“Sony has that (mindset) where ‘I can’t stop chugging along,'” Rams DL A’Shawn Robinson said via the L.A. Daily News. “He’s like a choo-choo train. It’s just ‘choooo! choooo!'”

“Sony is a hard-nosed running back,” Robinson added. “One of the best things he did when he came in (to the NFL) was add on a little bit more weight to give him a little more power, a little more muscle mass to run into people’s faces even more.”