NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo has a partially torn ligament along with a chipped bone in his right thumb, yet is hoping to be cleared to play in Week 18 despite possibly needing surgery. (Jay Glazer)

Cardinals

Cardinals WR A.J. Green said the team is close to turning it around and performing as they did in the first half of the season.

“We’re close,” Green said, via Cardinals Wire. “If you watch the game, there are really no teams that really stop us. We kill ourselves with penalties and little things like that so we’ve got to clean some things up. It’s just a rough patch in the season that everybody goes through. We’re going to be fine.”

Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury expects the return of C Rodney Hudson to boost the team as the playoffs near: “It will be a big confidence boost with him. Overall he brings a comfort level. He directs traffic, gets us in the right looks, very efficient getting us lined up and I think it calms down the entire unit.’’ (Ed Werder)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll told the media LB Jon Rhattigan will have surgery on his ACL injury. (John Boyle)