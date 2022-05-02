NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers UDFA LB Jeremiah Gemmel‘s deal includes a $90,000 total guarantee with $70,000 of his base salary guaranteed and a $20,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury believes that trading for Ravens WR Marquise Brown will have a big impact on the future of the franchise.

“I thought last year, when we had all those guys healthy, you know Christian, A.J. [Green], and ‘Hop’ [DeAndre Hopkins], Maxx [Williams] was playing good, Rondale [Moore] was coming in and spelled those guys, both backs — that’s when we were at our best,” Kingsbury said, via Pro Football Talk. So, the more playmakers we can have, the better dynamic guy who can kind of take the top off, inside, outside, and I think he’s just scratching the surface. Like Steve [Keim] said, we really feel like he fits what we do. He played a similar scheme in college there at OU with Lincoln [Riley]. So, it should be a quick learning curve as well.”

Sam Houston State DT Joe Wallace was invited to rookie minicamps for the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals. (Aaron Wilson)

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead and HC Sean McVay received trade offers for the No. 104 draft pick, yet they were set on drafting Wisconsin G Logan Bruss.

“He was starred. He got the gold star, or one of the gold stars of, ‘Hey, we take this player at 104,’” Snead said, via RamsWire.com.

“I think it’s gonna be a really good thing for him to fit in and know there’s a lot of work ahead. We’ve got some other really good players that are candidates to continue to compete at that position, but he is a guy we identified as somebody that’s gonna immediately come in and compete to be a big factor in our offense,” McVay said. “He is a seamless guy that can transition inside.”

McVay commented on the Rams trading for CB Troy Hill just a season after letting him leave in free agency to sign with the Browns: “As they say, ‘Distance makes the heart grow fonder.'” (Gary Klein)