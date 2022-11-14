NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers Elijah Mitchell on the team acquiring RB Christian McCaffrey via trade: “At the end of the day, it helps both of us. He’s in Year 6, an unbelievable back and I get to learn from him. I’m excited about it. We can be the best duo of backs in the league, in my opinion.” ( RBon the team acquiring RBvia trade: “At the end of the day, it helps both of us. He’s in Year 6, an unbelievable back and I get to learn from him. I’m excited about it. We can be the best duo of backs in the league, in my opinion.” ( Cam Inman

Cardinals

Cardinals S Budda Baker had a game-sealing interception despite being ruled out by HC Kliff Kingsbury early last week due to an ankle injury. Baker wasn’t 100 percent but by the end of the week he was healthy enough to play, and it’s a good thing for Arizona he did.

“Just put a lot of work in throughout the week and told them I was good enough to play,” Baker said, via Arizona Sports. “After getting that MRI, they were telling me a certain amount of time I was going to be missing, and personally for me, I just didn’t allow that to hit my brain, honestly. Didn’t allow it to get to me, just wanted to take it one day at a time and work and continue to treat my ankle. By the time Thursday hit, I’m feeling alright. Friday hit, tried to practice a little bit, ‘I think I can do it.’ Continued to treat all weekend, and just to get this W today it feels good.”

“I felt like I was good enough to play,” Baker added. “I’m not who I truly am (when healthy), but I’m good enough to get a ‘W.'”