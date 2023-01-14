NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

When 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters withdrew from consideration for the general manager vacancies, it created immediate speculation about the status of GM John Lynch. Peters is his second in command and a natural heir if Lynch steps down to pursue other opportunities — like a lucrative TV broadcast deal for instance. Lynch, however, shot down the idea of him leaving, at least right now.

“I think Adam just came in and said, ‘Look, I respect both those places, but I’m very happy here,’” Lynch said via the Athletic’s Tim Kawakami. “I think that’s a great thing. You know, Adam’s from here (Cupertino) and is a big part of what we’ve done. He’s been big for me. At the same time, I’m a friend. I said, ‘Pete, maybe you should at least talk to these people.’ But he was convicted that he was good here. And his family’s happy. So I like that, and I think, yes, we have a place where people want to be. We’re focused on this week, but I think there’s a good feeling that we’re going to be a good team and organization for a long time to come and people want to be a part of that.”

Field Yates notes that the 49ers will roll over $5,238,795 in unused 2022 cap space to next season.

Cardinals

The Cardinals have permission from the Saints to speak with Sean Payton about their head coaching position, assuming that he isn’t locked up by the Broncos first. (Rapoport & Pelissero)

about their head coaching position, assuming that he isn’t locked up by the Broncos first. (Rapoport & Pelissero) The team could be wrapping up their general manager search in the coming days and have interviewed in-house candidates Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris as well as former Giants GM Jerry Reese , Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham , Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz , Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort , and 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon .

and as well as former Giants GM , Bears assistant GM , Ravens director of player personnel , Titans director of player personnel , and 49ers director of player personnel . Aside from Payton, the team has also requested head coaching interviews with 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans and former Dolphins HC Brian Flores . They will also interview Cardinals DC Vance Joseph next week and he is currently regarded as a strong candidate for the job.

and former Dolphins HC . They will also interview Cardinals DC next week and he is currently regarded as a strong candidate for the job. Former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury has informed teams that he is not interested in an offensive coordinator position and has purchased a one-way ticket to Thailand. (Bo Brack)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay will return to the team next season and is in need of a new offensive coordinator after Liam Coen has decided to return to Kentucky. One name to watch will be recently fired Jets OC Mike LaFleur. (Albert Breer)