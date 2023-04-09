NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Texas DT Keondre Coburn had a private dinner meeting with the 49ers. (Justin Melo)

Cardinals

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Cardinals are hosting Louisville CB Kei’Trel Clark for a top 30 visit.

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead tasked HC Sean McVay and OC Mike LaFleur with integrating WR Allen Robinson more in the team’s offense.

“We always say what are the superpowers of each player [and how can we] get the most out of them?” Snead said, via ESPN. “Probably a lot of times you feel like him being in a role like Cooper [Kupp] could be the most beneficial, but are you going to take one of the two off the field? So now I know now you have to figure out, ‘OK, how do you make that work?’ That would be on Sean and Mike to get that done.”

McVay said the team is still in the early stages of implementing the offense and hasn’t gotten to figuring out how they’ll build their scheme around individual players.

“You always want to have a vision for your players, but there still is a foundational part of your operation offensively in particular that you want to be able to set,” McVay said. “We talked about Matthew [Stafford], we talked about the offensive line, and in so many instances, particularly the receiver position, is relying on those positions to be able to influence and affect the game the way that you want to,” McVay added.

McVay doesn’t believe Robinson’s uncertain future is awkward to the team because “those are the realities of the situation.”

“If he is here, be excited about it,” McVay said. “And if he’s not, then you wish him best in his next stop. And so that’s kind of where we’re at. If that’s where the situation remains, where he’s a Ram and we start that offseason program on April 17, I’m looking forward to going to work with him.”

Wisconsin OL Tyler Beach had a private workout for a number of teams, including the Rams. (Justin Melo)