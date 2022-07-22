NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Allen Robinson

49ers

49ers OL Daniel Brunskill may be the key factor when the team decides who will line up at center and right guard, writes NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco.

Brunskill filled in for C Alex Mack during the second half of the 2020 season. Mack recently retired, leaving a hole open at center.

The team could ultimately opt to dip into the veteran free-agent market after camp opens up, with C J.C. Tretter , C Matt Paradis , C Billy Price , and OL Trey Hopkins among the notable options.

Second-year OL Jaylon Moore , who was primarily a swing-tackle, moved inside to guard and could push Brunskill for the starting job if both remain at that position.

Rookie OL Spencer Burford also has an outside chance to win a starting job. Burford was primarily a left tackle in college, but also made starts at guard. He also has the athleticism to make the switch inside if the team feels he would be a better fit there.

Cardinals

Cardinals OT Josh Jones tells Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network that he’s “super excited” for the upcoming season after they were able to bring back another strong roster.

“I’m super excited because we’ve got a great team coming back,” Jones said. “We’ve got some great leaders in the building. We’ve got some great leaders in the building and we’ve got some guys who weren’t healthy last year who are back.

“I’m really excited. It’s a great group and they brought in a great draft class. The Super Bowl is in Arizona, and I’m pretty sure the Super Bowl champs the last two years were in the same city. So, we’re working on it right now.”

Jones added he enjoys blocking for QB Kyler Murray.

“Man, it’s great playing with him,” said Jones. “He’s one of those guys who every time he steps on the field he can be the best player. Not many guys can be the best player. He’s so electric in making amazing plays. We just want to be able to give him confidence back there so he can get back into his groove and we can go have a long season.”

Rams

Allen Robinson said on “Behind the Grind” that it was a no-brainer for him to join the Rams this offseason.

“As a guy who’s been in this league for nine years, there’s nothing you can take for granted,” Robinson said, via RamsWire.com. “For me to be able to get an opportunity to join this culture, this offense and play with the guys that we have on this team – being able to come out here to L.A., joining the Los Angeles Rams, a Super Bowl champion team – it was a no-brainer.”

Robinson believes he can contribute at all three levels of the field.

“I think I truly have the ability to occupy all three levels of the field, moving the chains forward,” he said. “That’s turning an 8-yard catch into 12 yards, turning 7 yards into 10 yards. It’s just small things to improve to make each and every catch a little bit better.”