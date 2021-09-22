NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- Regarding the 49ers’ Week 2 game against the Eagles, Matt Barrows of The Athletic believes HC Kyle Shanahan opted against playing first-round QB Trey Lance given Philadelphia delivered 15 quarterback hits when they played in 2020.
- As for the possibility of the 49ers trading QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Barrows notes a deal seems unlikely given no contending teams have sustained season-ending injuries at quarterback.
- Barrows notes 49ers recently signed RB Jacques Patrick gives them a player with “bulldozer ability.”
- Regarding any potential interest in free-agent RB Frank Gore, Shanahan said they are not ruling out signing the veteran: “We never fully ruled that out.” (Cam Inman)
- Shanahan mentioned RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) didn’t practice on Wednesday, while RB Trey Sermon (concussion) was limited. Shanahan added that Mitchell “has a chance” to play in Week 3. (David Lombardi)
- Sermon “is on a good path” according to Shanahan and will practice Thursday in a non-contact jersey. (Lombardi)
- The 49ers hosted WR Cody Core, WR Chris Lacy, WR Shawn Poindexter, OLB Tahir Whitehead and WR Damion Willis for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Cardinals
Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks said he is grateful to earn a starting role after being unsure whether he’d make the team back in training camp.
“I play this game to play it. I want to play. I want to be out there,” Hicks said, via Bob McManaman of Arizona Republic. “Honestly, I had no clue what was going to happen coming into training camp. The fact I went to training camp and played well, earned the respect … that’s all you want is respect in this league. I know that’s what I play for.”
Hicks said he approaches every day as a leader around the Cardinals locker room and that he still brings “a lot to the table” for Arizona’s defense.
“Yeah, I told you guys early that I have faith in the grand scheme of things,” Hicks said. “That’s how I approach every day – as a leader, as somebody that can teach a lot of the young guys. I’ve played a lot of football in this league and I’ve accomplished quite a bit in terms of winning and putting things out there on the field. I know I have a lot to bring to the table. I just try to play as good of football as I could day in and day out and let the chips fall where they may.”
- Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons said veteran LB Jordan Hicks has been a mentor to first-round LB Zaven Collins throughout the offseason program and season thus far. (Josh Weinfuss)
Rams
Rams HC Sean McVay said RB Darrell Henderson is dealing with a rib cartilage injury but they are optimistic about his upcoming availability.
“We want to give him as much time as possible to get as healthy as possible,” McVay said, via ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. “This is something that if the pain subsides then we will be confident to be able to utilize him.”
McVay was pleased with what Rams RB Sony Michel was able to contribute towards the end of the game against the Colts on Sunday.
“I think what yesterday was a good, positive reflection of, was that Sony got into the rhythm of the game, got a handful of carries,” McVay said. “That was good for me to see, that was good for our players to see and I thought he did a nice job closing it out.”
- McVay is dealing with a non-COVID-19 related illness and did not speak to reporters on Wednesday. (Thiry)
Seahawks
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said OT Brandon Shell (ankle) is “a little sore” and is considered day-to-day. (Bob Condotta)
- Carroll added that RB Rashaad Penny (calf) has been ruled out from Week 3.
- Carroll said DT Bryan Mone (elbow) did not practice on Wednesday and is uncertain for Week 3. (Michael-Shawn Dugar)
- The Seahawks brought in DE Andrew Brown, WR Lawrence Cager, DT Brandon Dunn and WR Anthony Johnson for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
