Test Confirm 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Out For 2024

According to Jordan Schultz, the tests confirmed 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

The 49ers feared a torn ACL after the game and that almost always is a bad indication. Aiyuk took a hit straight to the knee and had to leave the game.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk officially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $76 million guaranteed after a lengthy period in which he was nearly traded to the Steelers.

In 2024, Aiyuk appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught 23 passes for 351 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Aiyuk as the news is available.