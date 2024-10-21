Cardinals Elevating Two Players

According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals are elevating LB Markus Bailey and DL Ben Stille from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 8 against the Chargers.

Bailey, 27, was drafted by the Bengals in the seventh round out of Purdue in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract with Cincinnati.

Bailey was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason when he signed with Arizona in May. The Cardinals released him at the end of training camp and shortly brought him back on the practice squad.

In 2023, Bailey appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 10 tackles.