NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- The Athletic’s Matt Barrows explains the 49ers’ trade for Texans DE Charles Omenihu was to add a young prospect to the defensive line. Omenihu can play edge on run downs and move inside to rush the passer on third downs.
- Barrows says 49ers sixth-round RB Elijah Mitchell has good odds to remain the starter in 2022 with Raheem Mostert a pending free agent, but his durability is worth monitoring.
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said that RB Jeff Wilson‘s practice window will open up this week. In addition to Wilson, TE George Kittle and K Robbie Gould will also return to practice this week. Shanahan said that LB Dre Greenlaw could also return to practice this week, though nothing has been decided yet. (Barrows)
- Shanahan said “there’s always a possibility” that the team makes a move at the trade deadline, though he said he would be “surprised if something happened.” (Nick Wagoner)
- Shanahan is also optimistic that DE Dee Ford and LB Azeez Al-Shaair will be able to return to practice this week. (Barrows)
Cardinals
- Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said that QB Kyler Murray is progressing well with his ankle injury and is day-to-day. (Josh Weinfuss)
Rams
- The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue says the Rams have not ruled out re-signing OLB Von Miller at the end of this season, though if not they’re fine collecting a compensatory pick from his departure.
- Rams HC Sean McVay was excited to add Miller to the team’s defense. “It’s about affecting and influencing the quarterback, and this guy does it as well as anybody over the course of his career. We felt like it was a really good thing for our team and a lot of players are excited.” (Kaelen Jones)
- McVay added that there’s a “hope and expectation” that Miller plays Sunday night. (Jones)
Seahawks
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Seahawks still see value in former first-round DE L.J. Collier and elected not to shop him ahead of the deadline.
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said there’s no updates at this time in regards to QB Russell Wilson. “Russ has been doing everything he can do as far as making sure his hand strength is there and all of that.” (Curtis Crabtree)
- Carroll notes that the MRI on CB D.J. Reed came back negative, “so he should be okay.” (Bob Condotta)
- Carroll said that RB Chris Carson “wants to go for it” next week. If the check-in with team doctors goes OK, then he’ll start practicing. “He’s real determined to get that done.” (Crabtree)
