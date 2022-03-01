NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco reports 49ers RB coach Bobby Turner is not returning to the coaching staff in 2022.
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan and his staff will not be attending the combine. Instead, they will remain in Santa Clara and evaluate film of the prospects. San Francisco’s scouting and personnel departments are in Indianapolis at the combine. (Matt Maiocco)
Cardinals
- Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury says he has not been in touch with QB Kyler Murray since he released a statement via his agent but says the two are still in a good place: “We’re in a great place. He’s improved dramatically on the field and as a leader. Our long-term goal is to have Kyler as our QB. He understands that. He understands my view of him and how I feel about him…It’s all part of the business right now and things we’ll continue to work through.” (Mike Giardi)
- Kingsbury said he expects WR Rondale Moore to be a bigger part of the offense in 2022 and will attempt to get him the ball with space. (Doug Kyed)
- Keim praised WR Christian Kirk, adding that he would love to have him back for 2022. (Matt Verderame)
- Cardinals GM Steve Keim spoke about the situation involving Murray at the combine as well, adding that their conversations would remain private: “The one thing I’ll say in regards to the statement is I think it’s an agent doing his job. I have a lot of respect for Erik Burkhardt and Kyler Murray.” (Field Yates)
- Keim noted he has no reason to think Murray wouldn’t play this year without a new contract and said the team would “absolutely” pick up his fifth-year option. (Ryan Dunleavy)
Rams
- On3Sports.com’s Matt Zenitz reports the Rams are expected to interview TCU assistant HC/run game coordinator Ra’Shaad Samples for their RB coach position.
Seahawks
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson was asked on The Today Show if he would consider coming to play for the Commanders: “I’m from Richmond, I know what you mean, I got people hitting me up every day, all my friends and all that from the East Coast but Seattle’s the place I’m at right now and I love it.” (JP Finlay)
