NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks QB Competition

When asked if Garoppolo could be on the regular season roster, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan responded: "I think

Shanahan added he’s still in contact with Garoppolo, though the veteran isn’t practicing or taking part in team meetings: “I communicate with Jimmy all the time. He looks the same as he always has. He always throws it really good. So, he looks the exact same.”

Bills GM Brandon Beane on the trade of OL Cody Ford to the Cardinals: “Putting it all together, in my heart of hearts, I wanted Cody to come in here and have his best year. Ultimately it made the most sense for the Bills and for Cody.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)

Beane went on to say that the Cardinals had asked about Ford previously, along with multiple other teams who were checking on his status when he wasn't among the team's starters. Ford's representation had also wanted him to be a starter in Buffalo which was seemingly out of the picture. (Sal Capaccio)

According to HC Kliff Kingsbury , Ford will play inside but could also play tackle if asked. (Josh Weinfuss)

, Ford will play inside but could also play tackle if asked. (Josh Weinfuss) Kingsbury said G Justin Pugh is being evaluated for a stinger, while G Will Hernandez and C Rodney Hudson will both be ready for Week 1. These injuries likely contributed to the trade for Ford. (Darren Urban)

Rams DL Aaron Donald revealed that he plans to continue playing with the Rams for at least through the 2023 season.

“I got a two-year commitment right now, so I’m going to do everything I can while I’m here to help the organization win and be successful,” Donald said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “I’m gonna last as long as I can, as long as I can play at a high level.”

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll explained that he isn’t rushed to name a starting quarterback and the competition between QB Geno Smith and QB Drew Lock will continue.

“I don’t think there’s any ‘date’ pressure on me at all in that regard,” Carroll said, via PFT. “I’m going to take the time it takes to figure out and make sure we have all the information that we need. I can’t wait to see what happens in this game [against the Cowboys]. Geno’s done a good job and Geno needs a little more help from some guys, they got to be able to catch the football a little better but he’s handled it well…He’s put some stuff on the resume out there and so we’ll see what happens this week. And we do have really good weeks of practice coming up. This week is a great one, next week is a great one and the one after is a great one so we’ll use all of that if we need it.”

Carroll acknowledged that the offense didn’t look good last week with Smith at the helm.

“We didn’t function very well,” Carroll said. “We didn’t throw and catch the ball as well as we needed to. We didn’t catch the ball. We missed a couple key third-down situations. We got a ball knocked down. We got no rhythm at all early in the game to get going…We didn’t perform at all like we should.”

Carroll added Lock will get extra looks after missing last week: “I plan on him playing a lot a lot this week.”

PFF’s Doug Kyed says the Seahawks truly have not made a decision on who will start in Week 1 against the Broncos, per a team source. The source added there’s confidence in whoever wins the job between Smith or Lock.

Kyed thinks the Seahawks want to give Lock every opportunity to win the job.