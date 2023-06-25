NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers TE coach Brian Fleury raved about seventh-round TE Brayden Willis.

“There’s a lot to really like,” Fleury said via the Athletic’s Matt Barrows. “He’s just a really remarkable person. I love the personality off the field, and I’ve got a lot of confidence in his intelligence and room to grow. The fit for us in the room, and when you turn on the film and see how aggressive he is, the tenacity and the way he finishes people. It just seemed like a great fit all the way around and somebody I’m really excited to work with.”

“I’m surprised he was available in the seventh round, to be honest with you, but maybe (YAC) is something we prioritize more than other teams,” Fleury added. “He has a skill set that fits in very well with our offense. I was very excited to get him.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon is looking to make a positive impact on his new team. He always has a good attitude and found his calling when his own playing career ended at Louisville due to a hip injury.

“I loved football,” Gannon said, via AZCardinals.com. “There is nothing like football. Honestly, the injury was a way for me to find my passion quickly.”

“People don’t want to be around Debbie Downers,” Gannon said of his attitude. “If you say you are a team guy, even in a leadership role – and that doesn’t mean you can’t be a great leader without that energy, that sustained positive enthusiasm. But it’s not hard for me. I’m not putting on a front. There are some days when I’m (expletive) draggin’ ass and pissy. But players smell that out. What’s his problem? If you want your team to be up, your players to be like that, your coaches to be like that, if I’m not setting that example, what am I talking about? Treat people the right way, try your best, and have the right attitude, it’ll work out. If you do those things, you should set yourself up pretty well.” Seahawks Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said first-round CB Devon Witherspoon is already prepared for the mental side of the pro game. “When we gave him the chance, he jumped right on it,” Carroll said, via PFT. “He’s a really good football learner. He gets it, man. It makes sense to him, and he does things naturally really well, and that expedites the process.”