NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans said LB Fred Warner brings intensity to practice and is always attacking the football.

“Fred was all over the place as normal,” Ryans said after practice. “He finds himself always attacking the ball and getting the ball out. And that’s the style of defense we want to play — attacking the ball. And Fred exemplifies that to the max.”

49ers TE George Kittle said Warner is often trying to cause fumbles during drills.

“There’s nothing more annoying than running a route, you catch the ball, turn upfield and jog for 10 yards — and then Fred comes up and hits you as hard as he can trying to knock the ball out,” Kittle said. “But they’re training us to always be 100 percent and to always protect ourselves. And they’re training themselves to be the most violent, aggressive defense in the league.”

Ryans said Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, and Javon Kinlaw having been providing “constant pressure” and expected their defensive line to remain productive all season.

“They’ve had constant pressure, constant knock-backs from our D-line, constantly in the backfield causing havoc,” Ryans said. “And that’s what I expect from our D-line. Because everything with our defense starts with our D-line — them attacking and playing on the other side of the line of scrimmage. And I felt that from them all throughout camp and also the last two days.”

Ryans added that 49ers’ new DE Samson Ebukam played well in Friday’s practice after drawing multiple holding penalties.

“That was one of the things we were excited about watching in free agency — his ability to play physical and to set the edge,” Ryans said. “And he’s always consistently moving toward the quarterback. He never stops. His motor is always turning, he’s always in the backfield. He just had to learn our style, our technique, and I think he’s come along.”

49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan says that WR Deebo Samuel pulled himself out of practice with a tight gluteal muscle and underwent an MRI on the injury. (Cam Inman)

Cardinals

Cardinals’ DE J.J. Watt told ESPN during the team’s preseason game against the Cardinals that he plans to return from his hamstring injury on Monday. (Pro Football Talk)

told ESPN during the team’s preseason game against the Cardinals that he plans to return from his hamstring injury on Monday. (Pro Football Talk) TMZ Sports reports that Cardinals’ first-round LB Zaven Collins pled guilty to speeding on Thursday after being arrested back on June 20th for going 76 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.

pled guilty to speeding on Thursday after being arrested back on June 20th for going 76 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone. According to TMZ, Collins paid over $500 worth of fines and fees.

Tom Pelissero reports that Cardinals TEs coach Steve Heiden and a defensive assistant missed Friday’s preseason game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said he’s not concerned about OT Duane Brown‘s availability for Week 1 as he seeks a new contract: “No, I’m not concerned about that.” (Brady Henderson)