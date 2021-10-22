NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- Nick Wagoner notes that 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) participated in Friday’s practice and is on track to start Week 7, as expected.
- Shanahan confirmed that Garoppolo is “good to go” and will start Sunday’s game. (Nick Wagoner)
- 49ers’ rookie QB Trey Lance (knee), however, did not attend Friday’s practice, which likely means practice squad QB Nate Sudfeld will be elevated to the active roster.
- San Francisco ruled out the following players from Week 7: DT Maurice Hurst (calf), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), QB Trey Lance (knee). (Matt Maiocco)
- The 49ers also listed LT Trent Williams (ankle, elbow) as doubtful, while LB Marcell Harris (thumb) is questionable.
- Shanahan said they are considering placing DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) on injured reserve. (Eric Branch)
Cardinals
Cardinals DC Vance Joseph said they have HC Kliff Kingsbury‘s offensive plan in place in case he’s unavailable for Week 7, while Kingsbury will coach the game if he’s able to return from the COVID-19 list in time.
“The plan we have on that (offensive) side of the ball is Kliff’s plan,” said Joseph, via Darren Urban of the team’s official site. “The virtual stuff, it’s like he’s in the room with us. So nothing has changed from a prep standpoint. If (Kliff) comes up (available) Saturday or Sunday, he can definitely coach the game.”
Cardinals OL coach Sean Kugler added that Kingsbury is eager to return.
“I know he’s itching to get back,” Kugler said. “I think it’s driving him nuts. Coach is all ball, man. I can’t wait until he comes back. But everyone is working hard in case it happened again, and we’ll be prepared.”
As for Cardinals DE Chandler Jones returning from the COVID-19 list, Joseph said they will observe him practice to determine whether he plays in Week 7.
“We’ll see how much he can play or if he can play,” Joseph said. “He’s here, he’s smiling, and in good spirits. We’ll see how it works out. With players and Covid, a 10-day Covid stint it’s always tough for players to come back at full strength. We have to gauge it and make sure it’s right for him to play.”
Seahawks
- Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll said QB Russell Wilson is “definitely making progress,” but offered no timetable for his return. (John Boyle)
- Carroll on Wilson’s potential return: “We’re not calling it. We’ve got to wait and see.” (Bob Condotta)
- Seahawks’ DE Alton Robinson played just one snap against Steelers and is reportedly healthy, with Carroll saying that he “got out of the rotation just because it happened. He should have played more last week.” (Condotta)
- Seahawks’ CB Sidney Jones went into concussion protocol after and has been cleared, yet remains limited in practice as of Thursday. (Brady Henderson)
- Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny believes the game has “slowed down” for him and he’s starting to match his speed before his knee injury in 2019. (Curtis Crabtree)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!