NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Cardinals

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph said they have HC Kliff Kingsbury‘s offensive plan in place in case he’s unavailable for Week 7, while Kingsbury will coach the game if he’s able to return from the COVID-19 list in time.

“The plan we have on that (offensive) side of the ball is Kliff’s plan,” said Joseph, via Darren Urban of the team’s official site. “The virtual stuff, it’s like he’s in the room with us. So nothing has changed from a prep standpoint. If (Kliff) comes up (available) Saturday or Sunday, he can definitely coach the game.”

Cardinals OL coach Sean Kugler added that Kingsbury is eager to return.

“I know he’s itching to get back,” Kugler said. “I think it’s driving him nuts. Coach is all ball, man. I can’t wait until he comes back. But everyone is working hard in case it happened again, and we’ll be prepared.”

As for Cardinals DE Chandler Jones returning from the COVID-19 list, Joseph said they will observe him practice to determine whether he plays in Week 7.

“We’ll see how much he can play or if he can play,” Joseph said. “He’s here, he’s smiling, and in good spirits. We’ll see how it works out. With players and Covid, a 10-day Covid stint it’s always tough for players to come back at full strength. We have to gauge it and make sure it’s right for him to play.”

Seahawks

Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll said QB Russell Wilson is “definitely making progress,” but offered no timetable for his return. (John Boyle)

said QB is “definitely making progress,” but offered no timetable for his return. (John Boyle) Carroll on Wilson’s potential return: “We’re not calling it. We’ve got to wait and see.” (Bob Condotta)

Seahawks’ DE Alton Robinson played just one snap against Steelers and is reportedly healthy, with Carroll saying that he “got out of the rotation just because it happened. He should have played more last week.” (Condotta)

played just one snap against Steelers and is reportedly healthy, with Carroll saying that he “got out of the rotation just because it happened. He should have played more last week.” (Condotta) Seahawks’ CB Sidney Jones went into concussion protocol after and has been cleared, yet remains limited in practice as of Thursday. (Brady Henderson)

went into concussion protocol after and has been cleared, yet remains limited in practice as of Thursday. (Brady Henderson) Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny believes the game has “slowed down” for him and he’s starting to match his speed before his knee injury in 2019. (Curtis Crabtree)