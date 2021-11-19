NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said that RB Elijah Mitchell‘s surgery on his injured finger was “a little different” than they initially anticipated.

“I think the challenge is he had a type of break that they felt had some encouragement that he would be able to function with it,” Lynch said, via Eric Branch of the SF Chronicle. “But you never know until you (have surgery). And then the surgery might be a little different than what we anticipated … He’s also got to be able to function. And carrying the football is very important.”

Lynch said that Mitchell will be a game-time decision but was unsure if he will be able to play in Week 11. The running back is currently listed as doubtful.

“I think our medical team is going to do a real nice job of being aware of all that and effort to have him ready on Sunday,” Lynch said. “But I honestly don’t know the answer to (if he can play) because a lot of it is just going to come down to: Can he go and function at a level we need, and he needs?”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) has been ruled out from Week 11, while Kyler Murray (ankle) will be a game-time decision. (Ian Rapoport)

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson said the “urgency is high” for them to turn the season around.

“I think the urgency is high,” Wilson said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think the urgency is high, but it’s also poised. At the end of the day, you play one game at a time. You match up, you get ready to roll. You can’t worry about anything else. Tomorrow is going to come, and you’ve just got to focus on today. I think the best thing we can do is just continue to grow as players, continue to grow as a team, continue to grow in the midst of the little things, and then just focus on the fundamentals throughout the game, throughout the week, and just do that. The rest will handle itself.”

Wilson is confident that Seattle has a strong offense, defense, and special teams but they haven’t been consistent.

“We have great confidence, a lot of great players. If we can make all three parts click at the same time. Sometimes we’re on, on offense in the first quarter maybe and off in the second or vice versa. Defense has been rolling the past few weeks. If we can marry all that up together, special teams has been doing really good throughout the year. We’ve got great players on that side of the ball. We can do it. We really believe that. We know what we’re capable of, now we’ve got to show it and make it happen. We can’t hope and wish, we’ve got to do. I think that’s the thing we’re looking forward to.”