NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB Jimmy Garoppolo will play if he’s cleared and healthy.

“If Jimmy is 100 percent healthy and can do everything perfectly, then I’m going to definitely go with Jimmy,” Shanahan said, via Jennifer Lee Chan. “I’m not just going to throw a guy in after one game like this when Jimmy has been doing it for us all year.”

Shanahan added he trusts QB Trey Lance if Garoppolo can’t go, which seems likely.

“I think it’s going to be hard for Jimmy to be 100 percent which is how most people are this time of year,” Shanahan said. “Trey did a good job. If Jimmy can’t go, we won’t hesitate at all, but if we feel Jimmy can go and play confident, then Jimmy will be out there.”

Shanahan notes 49ers CB Josh Norman‘s starting job is “up in the air.” (Cam Inman)

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury called C Rodney Hudson “the glue” of the offensive line: “You look at the games he’s started compared to one’s he hasn’t and its night and day. The wins and losses, points, yards, all that. He’s kind of the glue.” (Josh Weinfuss)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says LB Bobby Wagner has minor damage to his knee but not enough to get surgery: “It’s not the kind of damage that would make you have to get surgery.” (Curtis Crabtree)

says LB has minor damage to his knee but not enough to get surgery: “It’s not the kind of damage that would make you have to get surgery.” (Curtis Crabtree) Carroll said that he doesn’t pay attention to rumors/reports of QB Russell Wilson wanting to play elsewhere next year, due to the fact that his internal discussions with Wilson don’t align with what’s being publicly said: “The kind of conversations we have behind the scenes are not in line with the rumors. Not at all. We’ve been talking, we’ve been together and connected throughout this whole season. That’s why it’s easy to dismiss those (reports) at this time.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)