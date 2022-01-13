NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- When asked about the potential biggest losses to the 49ers this offseason, Matt Barrows of The Athletics thinks OC Mike McDaniel departing would be tough on the team given he’s the “brains” behind a lot of their rushing offense.
- Barrows also believes 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters would be a big loss to the organization and would likely be replaced by vice president of player personnel Ethan Waugh or director of player personnel Ran Carthon.
- Impending free-agent LG Laken Tomlinson would be another considerable loss, but Barrows could see the 49ers re-signing him this offseason.
- However, Barrows thinks Tomlinson is the second-best available guard behind Washington’s Brandon Scherff and may hit the open market to get his full value.
- When asked about Jimmy Garoppolo‘s potential trade value being less than what they gained for former QB Alex Smith, which was a second-round pick and a conditional second- or third-round pick, Barrows responds that Garoppolo would likely fetch a little less than what they achieved in exchange for Smith due to injury concerns.
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy spoke about going against 49ers DE Nick Bosa in round one of the playoffs: “Nick is a force. The only number you need to look at is quarterback hits (32). He’s a pressure player.”
- McCarthy also let the media what he thinks of what 49ers TE George Kittle is capable of: “His ability obviously to block, and they do a lot of formation and intricacies to stretch your C gap assignment and attack your edge setting on defense, he does excellent with that. And he’s exceptional with yards after the catch. He’s a very physical player.” (Cam Inman)
- Garoppolo said Wednesday he feels confident in his thumb entering the playoffs: “Thumb held up pretty well. It is what it is. Little sore after the game but it’s feeling great right now.” (Inman)
- Garoppolo added he isn’t thinking about whether this is his last game with San Francisco: “It’s a fine line, you toe it every day. At least I do. It’s lot emotion goes into a game, but at end game, you have to stay cool down the middle” (Inman)
- The 49ers gave Tomlinson a $264,705 bonus game check, and will likely look to extend his contract after he started 64 straight games for the team. (Field Yates)
Cardinals
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury is excited for QB Kyler Murray, who will finally get the chance to prove himself in the playoffs.
“I think this is what he’s been waiting for three years,” Kingsbury said, via ESPN. “He’s a guy who wants to be playing for something and knows he’s playing for something. This is his first shot at the playoffs, and I expect him to probably play the best game of his career. I know he’s going to give it everything he’s got.”
- Kingsbury said that DE J.J. Watt was “very limited” and will be monitored throughout the week, while CB Marco Wilson, CB Kevin Peterson, RB Chase Edmonds, and RB James Conner will all likely be game-day decisions. (Darren Urban)
Seahawks
- The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reports Seahawks owner Jody Allen and HC Pete Carroll met for the first time since the season ended on Thursday to go over things.
