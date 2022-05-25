NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury noted that while he would prefer to have all of his players attending workouts, the team just has to work with the players who have shown up for the time being.

“As a coach, you want to have these guys here all the time but it’s not how the rules are set up,” Kingsbury said, via AZCardinals.com. “Different guys handle it in different ways.”

Seahawks

Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks has big shoes to fill as he will replace LB Bobby Wagner as an inside linebacker for Seattle this coming season.

“It just means I’ve got to handle my business and make sure that I’m doing everything right at all times,” Brooks said, via Corbin K. Smith of SI.com. “You go down a list of great Seahawks that played here. Great leaders of the past teams. Take a little bit of pride in that. And so, I just want to do the best job that I can for our team.”