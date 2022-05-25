NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- According to NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco, 49ers LB Azeez Al-Shaair underwent shoulder and knee operations this offseason and is rehabbing ahead of training camp.
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he expects WR Deebo Samuel, LT Trent Williams, and DE Nick Bosa to attend mandatory minicamp. (Cam Inman)
- Shanahan added that he’s confident their relationship with Samuel will improve. (Maiocco)
- Shanahan is also hopeful that CB Jason Verrett (ACL) will be cleared in time for training camp.
- 49ers OL Daniel Brunskill and LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles missed Tuesday’s practice due to knee tendinitis, while TE George Kittle and LB Fred Warner were out due to minor lower-body injuries. (Eric Branch)
Cardinals
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury noted that while he would prefer to have all of his players attending workouts, the team just has to work with the players who have shown up for the time being.
“As a coach, you want to have these guys here all the time but it’s not how the rules are set up,” Kingsbury said, via AZCardinals.com. “Different guys handle it in different ways.”
Seahawks
Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks has big shoes to fill as he will replace LB Bobby Wagner as an inside linebacker for Seattle this coming season.
“It just means I’ve got to handle my business and make sure that I’m doing everything right at all times,” Brooks said, via Corbin K. Smith of SI.com. “You go down a list of great Seahawks that played here. Great leaders of the past teams. Take a little bit of pride in that. And so, I just want to do the best job that I can for our team.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!