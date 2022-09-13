NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll raved about QB Geno Smith after their win on Monday night.

“How about Geno? I mean, Geno, 17 for 18 in the first half,” Carroll said, via NFL.com. “Who does that? Guys just don’t do that. Remember, he did it against Jacksonville. He had, I don’t know, 12, 13 in a row, something like that. Geno played tonight like he has been playing the whole time we’ve been practicing. That’s what he has been looking like. He didn’t look any different than what he has looked like in practice. That’s why we had the belief in him, and that’s why he was able to win the job and go out there on Monday Night Football and win the football game. He made more plays with his legs than I expected him to tonight. You can see. I don’t know if you guys were doubting, or if everybody thinks that we were making stuff up. We weren’t. This is what he looks like. Obviously, he just did it again.”

Smith himself said he wasn’t willing to rest on his laurels after his first win of the season.

“It’s not that I don’t feel validated,” Smith said of his performance. “I’ve always felt validated, so this win won’t do it for me. It was just another win, great win, with the team. I love the way our guys stood up. I love the passion we played with, and we just have to keep that going. We’re happy. We feel like we can win a lot of games if we play like that, complete team football, but for me it’s just one win. It’s just one game. We have to be ready for 16 more.”