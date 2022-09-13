NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan didn’t rule out listening to trade offers for QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the wake of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott‘s injury: “We’ll listen to anybody on anything, that never changes for any player…or coach.” (Nick Wagoner)
- Shanahan is unsure of TE George Kittle‘s status for week 2. (Wagoner)
- 49ers placed RB Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed S Tashaun Gipson to their active roster.
- 49ers signed C Keith Ismael to their practice squad.
- 49ers released G Keaton Sutherland and WR Connor Wedington from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reports Cardinals LG Justin Pugh will likely be ready for Week 2 against the Raiders.
- Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said CB Marco Wilson is doing better after dealing with a leg issue late in Sunday’s game: “Doing better. We’ll get him out there tomorrow run him around, see how he feels, but doing better.” (Howard Balzer)
- Kingsbury said DL J.J. Watt (calf) is still day-to-day but hopes that he can be ready to go this week: “Day to day. We’ll get him out Wednesday and then see hopefully he can give us something this week.” (Balzer)
- Cardinals signed G Koda Martin to their practice squad.
Seahawks
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll raved about QB Geno Smith after their win on Monday night.
“How about Geno? I mean, Geno, 17 for 18 in the first half,” Carroll said, via NFL.com. “Who does that? Guys just don’t do that. Remember, he did it against Jacksonville. He had, I don’t know, 12, 13 in a row, something like that. Geno played tonight like he has been playing the whole time we’ve been practicing. That’s what he has been looking like. He didn’t look any different than what he has looked like in practice. That’s why we had the belief in him, and that’s why he was able to win the job and go out there on Monday Night Football and win the football game. He made more plays with his legs than I expected him to tonight. You can see. I don’t know if you guys were doubting, or if everybody thinks that we were making stuff up. We weren’t. This is what he looks like. Obviously, he just did it again.”
Smith himself said he wasn’t willing to rest on his laurels after his first win of the season.
“It’s not that I don’t feel validated,” Smith said of his performance. “I’ve always felt validated, so this win won’t do it for me. It was just another win, great win, with the team. I love the way our guys stood up. I love the passion we played with, and we just have to keep that going. We’re happy. We feel like we can win a lot of games if we play like that, complete team football, but for me it’s just one win. It’s just one game. We have to be ready for 16 more.”
- Carroll told reporters S Jamal Adams will need “to get some work done” after injuring his knee, adding: “I know it’s serious and it just breaks your heart.” (Tom Pelissero)
- Carroll also mentioned that second-round RB Kenneth Walker should return for Week 2. (John Boyle)
