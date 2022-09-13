49ers Make Five Moves Including Placing RB Elijah Mitchell On IR

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they’ve made five roster moves on Tuesday for Week 2.

The full list includes:

49ers placed RB Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. 49ers signed S Tashaun Gipson to their active roster.

to their active roster. 49ers signed C Keith Ismael to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. 49ers released G Keaton Sutherland and WR Connor Wedington from their practice squad.

Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:

Mitchell will miss the next four games while on injured reserve with an MCL sprain.

Mitchell, 24, was a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana by the 49ers in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team in May of that year worth $3,663,568, including a $183,568 signing bonus.

In 2022, Mitchell has appeared in one game for the 49ers and rushed for 41 yards on six carries (6.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.