49ers Make Five Moves Including Placing RB Elijah Mitchell On IR

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they’ve made five roster moves on Tuesday for Week 2.
The full list includes:
- 49ers placed RB Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve.
- 49ers signed S Tashaun Gipson to their active roster.
- 49ers signed C Keith Ismael to their practice squad.
- 49ers released G Keaton Sutherland and WR Connor Wedington from their practice squad.
Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:
- DL Alex Barrett
- OL Alfredo Gutierrez
- S Tayler Hawkins
- CB Qwuantrezz Knight
- WR Tay Martin
- LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
- OL Jason Poe
- DL Akeem Spence
- DL Kemoko Turay
- WR Malik Turner
- DB Dontae Johnson
- LB Buddy Johnson
- TE Leroy Watson
- TE Troy Fumagalli
- C Keith Ismael
Mitchell will miss the next four games while on injured reserve with an MCL sprain.
Mitchell, 24, was a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana by the 49ers in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team in May of that year worth $3,663,568, including a $183,568 signing bonus.
In 2022, Mitchell has appeared in one game for the 49ers and rushed for 41 yards on six carries (6.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.
