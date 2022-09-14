NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows admits he doesn’t have a great feel for the pecking order with 49ers’ rookie running backs, third-rounder Tyrion Davis-Price and UDFA Jordan Mason , now that starting RB Elijah Mitchell is out.

He says Davis-Price is bigger, faster, stronger and a better scheme fit, but Mason has been more consistent so far and got the nod to the active roster in Week 1 ahead of Davis-Price. He can also play special teams, so he thinks Mason gets the first crack at carving out a role in the rotation.

Barrows adds he gets the sense Davis-Price is ahead of where 2021 third-round RB Trey Sermon was at this time last year despite both backs being healthy scratches for Week 1.

Unless the Cowboys are willing to offer a first-round pick for QB Jimmy Garoppolo, the Athletic's Tim Kawakami doesn't see the 49ers trading the veteran, as Garoppolo is insurance for them to prevent them ending up in the same place as Dallas is right now.

The 49ers hosted QB Kurt Benkert for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Cardinals Cardinals QB Kyler Murray thinks it is time to go back to the drawing board after the team’s blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. “They kicked our ass,” Murray said, via NFL.com. “I think key moments of that game we hurt ourselves. I know we hurt ourselves, shot ourselves in the foot in a lot of those moments. Credit to them, like I said. There’s no shying away from what happened. But as far as us, you look in the mirror — attention to detail. The little things, the little things, the little things, we did not execute in the moments where we needed to. And that’s what happens when you play a good team.” “Gotta lock-in. I think it was good for this to happen to us,” Murray added. “You can’t feel yourself in this league, you get embarrassed. That’s kinda like I said, kinda what happened today. The good team over there. They executed, you could tell. There was a complete difference. The energy was higher. And they didn’t shoot themselves in the foot. That’s what’s gonna happen when you do those things.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks’ Monday night matchup against former QB Russell Wilson was a huge game, as it was the first look at which side would be “right” after deciding to go their separate ways. Seahawks HC Pete Carroll, whose philosophy Wilson infamously chafed under the past couple of season, admitted that coming out with a 17-16 win meant just a bit more, although not for him personally.

“I didn’t need the validation,” Carroll said via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “I just wanted to win. I wanted to win for all of the reasons that come along with this one. Maybe as much as anything is representing the guys that have played before. It meant a lot to those guys. I was so thrilled to be able to hug those guys up and see them and look them in the eye.”

Numerous players from Seattle’s dynasty in the last decade were in town to watch the game, which is what Carroll is referring to. Asked why it mattered so much to those players, Carroll basically admitted there was a lot of truth to reports about how much inner strife there was between the defense and Wilson back in the Seahawks’ heyday.

“You figure that out,” Carroll said. “It was really meaningful and they really wanted it and I knew we were playing for a lot more than just the regular stuff. We have a real connection with the history. . . . They feel it and they love the fact that they played here and they love seeing us do well. On this night, they realized there was a big opportunity and a big statement to be made. The game isn’t about an individual player here or there. It’s about team. This is the ultimate team sport and it’s been stated so many times before. It takes everybody.

“Sometimes when so much focus goes, it just rubs guys wrong I guess, or whatever. But I’m thrilled that we won that game. It was significant for a lot of reasons beyond just it’s the first game of the year and all that.”