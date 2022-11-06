NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Regarding the 49ers trading RB Jeff Wilson to the Dolphins, GM John Lynch said that they could “only keep so many” running backs on the roster after acquiring Christian McCaffrey. The chance to add picks in next year’s draft was also compelling.

“I honestly didn’t believe that it would happen because we were quite clear with teams what our price was, and it was a fifth-round pick,” Lynch said via the Athletic’s Tim Kawakami. “And we were going to stay disciplined with that. Because Jeff’s been a really valuable part of this team this year. …For a guy that has eight games left on his deal at a running-back position where people just aren’t inclined to trade a lot of capital unless it’s certain players, the absolutely cream of the crop, I just really didn’t think it would happen. I thought we valued Jeff more probably than anyone else did. But it turns out Mike McDaniel had been around him and kind of knew who he was. I think it all made sense.”

Cardinals

When being inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, former Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald said that he never made a formal announcement of his retirement from the NFL because he wanted to move on to the “next chapter of my life.”

“Life is like a book,” Fitzgerald said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official site. “You have many chapters. In 17 years and the experiences I had playing for the Arizona Cardinals were some of the best of my entire life. But life doesn’t end and it’s definitely not retirement for me. I didn’t feel like I should say I was retiring because that’s not what I was doing. I’m simply just turning the page to the next chapter of my life.” As for being elected to the Cardinals’ Ring of Honor, Fitzgerald said that decision is up to owner Michael Bidwill and executives Nicole and Tim Bidwill. “There are a lot of guys that are deserving to be up there,” Fitzgerald said. “I’ve had a lot of conversations with Michael over the years and I’ll leave that up to him and Nicole, Tim and Bill, it’s their decision who they put in the Ring of Honor.” Seahawks Seahawks HC Pete Carroll told reporters that the team hasn’t even begun to let RB Kenneth Walker loose and sees a big future ahead for the emerging rookie. “Really, he’s just continuing to validate the things that we saw early on when he got here,” Carroll said, via SeahawksWire.com. “I’m not talking about the evaluation, I’m talking about since he has been here. He has shown nothing but a real discipline about stuff.“He’s tough, he cares, he has a lot of pride in the work and the job he’s asked to do.” “I think he just continues to just show us who he is,” Carroll continued. “He’s very clear, he’s a clear guy, and we know who he is and how he sees things. He’s really just validating the opportunities. I don’t really feel like we cut him loose yet, I think he has big games ahead. We didn’t run the ball well last week. He made a couple of terrific plays, but I think we are going to see even more than we have seen already, and not just in the run game, but the passing game too.”