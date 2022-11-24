NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan doesn’t believe QB Trey Lance has a chance to return for playoffs: “I haven’t been told there’s a chance. Things would have to be pretty drastic.” (Cam Inman)

Cardinals

Part of what’s made the season feel so rocky for the Cardinals is all the unforeseen changes to the coaching staff. Arizona has had to fire two coaches for personal misconduct and a third for reasons they haven’t shared other than to say they went in a different direction. Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury admitted that hasn’t helped them win games this year.

“It’s certainly not ideal for a team and focus,” Kingsbury said via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “You wish it didn’t occur, but it did, and our team has done a great job of adjusting. Our staff, being down some numbers, guys have had to step up and answer the call.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf is on a mission to be one of the greatest receivers in football. He lists Julio Jones, Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss and Terrell Owens as players he watches studiously to try and glean what made them special and what he can emulate.

“[Those] are guys I watch constantly,” Metcalf said via Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. “In [looking for] what separated them and how they ran routes. What it boiled down to was their attitude on game day. When their number was called, they always made the play.”