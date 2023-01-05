NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers seventh-round QB Brock Purdy said he is confident in his development and is working on cleaning up areas he must improve on.

“You look at the last two years of my film in college and everything like that, [and] there’s some parts of my game where, yeah, I had to work and improve on,” Purdy said, via Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports. “I’m honest and open about that with myself. But there’s always this part of me where I’ve been like when I’m playing my best football, I know I can play at the next level and take a team down the field and be the guy on the team to help us win and put points up on the board. So, I’ve always believed in myself, but there were areas of my game that I had to clean up, so that’s something I’m not secretive about or anything. I’m open about it, I’m real with myself.”

Purdy said he worked on his game over the offseason with personal quarterback coach Will Hewlett and Dr. Tom Gormley.

“I’d say I got right in the offseason down in Florida with guys like Will Hewlett and [Dr. Tom Gormley],” Purdy said. “Those guys definitely helped my game in terms of being an efficient thrower and playmaker and things like that. So when I got to the Niners, it obviously helped me improve my game. But I’m not mad at where I fell or anything like that. It’s part of it. I’m just glad I had the opportunity to play for the Niners and have a shot at making it.”

49ers WR Deebo Samuel was a full participant in the team’s practice on Wednesday. (Matt Barrows)

Cardinals

ESPN’s Field Yates notes the Cardinals added one year to J.J. Watt ‘s contract for procedural purposes given they can now designate him as a post-June 1 retirement.

‘s contract for procedural purposes given they can now designate him as a post-June 1 retirement. Yates notes that Arizona will now be able to spread out his dead-money figure to $2.4 million in 2023 and $4.8 million in 2024.

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph said he hasn’t been assured that he’ll return for next season but is not concerned about his job security: “I’m not worried about that.” (Josh Weinfuss)

said he hasn’t been assured that he’ll return for next season but is not concerned about his job security: “I’m not worried about that.” (Josh Weinfuss) Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury wouldn’t comment on whether he thinks Kyler Murray has regressed this season but feels they were unable to progress as they envisioned this season: “I just think with all the injuries and all the different things going on, there’s just a lot going against us and the progress we were trying to make. Unfortunately, that comes with it when you are the starting quarterback that’s going to get the blame and when you win, you get the credit. He understands that.” (Josh Weinfuss)

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett was “still sore” and didn’t practice Wednesday, according to HC Pete Carroll. (Michael Shawn-Dugar)