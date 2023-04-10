NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Bobby Wagner

49ers

One anonymous executive spoke to The Athletic’s Mike Sando about the state of the 49ers’ defensive line, with players like DT Javon Hargrave expected to replace the production of pass-rushers like Charles Omenihu and Samson Ebukam.

“What they have continually done is keep a strength a strength,” the exec said of the 49ers’ defensive line. “They are at an advantage because of what Kyle Shanahan can do with their offense and their offensive line. Then they say, ‘We are going to build our defensive line and everything else behind it, we can back-fill because we are just going to play coverage and get pressure with four.’”

“Ebukam and Omenihu, you are going to find out whether those guys were good at all or just products of that defense,” another executive added. “Those are the kinds of guys you improve, recycle and move on from when you are in the 49ers’ current cycle. They know their formula. It is just whether they can get over the hump.”

Per Matt Maiocco, the 49ers will host Fresno State QB Jake Haener on their local pro day.

Cardinals

Ryan Fowler reports that California S Daniel Scott will visit with the Cardinals, Lions, and Steelers.

Seahawks

Seahawks veteran LB Bobby Wagner said it felt like the “right thing” to sign with Seattle this offseason.

“It just seemed like the right thing,” Wagner said, via Seattle Sports. “Everybody was excited to have me back in the building, but even like walking around, going to the store, things of that nature, you could just feel that there’s a lot of love and support here. So I’m grateful that that’s what it is. I’m grateful for how the fans have re-embraced me.”

Wagner thought he wouldn’t return to Seattle after signing with the Rams in 2022.

“I thought when I left, that was the end,” Wagner said. “You know, if you watched the guys that kind of left before me, there have been some moments when you thought someone was gonna come back, whether it was Richard (Sherman) or K.J. (Wright) or whoever, but it just didn’t happen for whatever reason. So I didn’t think that this was in the cards, but I’m happy it played out this way.”

Wagner added that he was never interested in leaving the Seahawks.

“I never really wanted to leave in the first place,” Wagner said.