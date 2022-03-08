NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Russell Wilson

49ers
- NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo underwent successful shoulder surgery on Tuesday and hopes to be ready in time for training camp.
- Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe met with the 49ers at the Combine and discussed how he would fit within their system. (Jordan Elliott)
Cardinals
Cardinals WR Christian Kirk said he plans to explore all options as he enters free agency for the first time in his career.
“I kind of have an open mind with it,” Kirk said, via TMZ. “I just want to land in the best place I can be. Whether that’s in Arizona or somewhere else, man, I’m blessed to be in this position.”
Kirk was also asked if he would attempt to join the Buffalo Bills this offseason.
“Possibly,” Kirk said. “Like I said, I’m just going to let my team and people that are helping me make the decision help me out. We’ll see where it goes.”
Seahawks
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson chose the Broncos out of the teams that inquired with Seattle, picking them over the Commanders and at least one other team.
- PFF’s Doug Kyed says he talked to league sources back in December who didn’t think Wilson would have to force his way out of Seattle. He adds at a minimum, the parting can be characterized as mutual.
- The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar adds the Seahawks may have been hesitant about the prospect of committing $50 million a year to Wilson on a long-term deal in the near future. Wilson has two years remaining on his deal.
- Seattle will be getting second-round picks from the Broncos in 2022 and 2023, including Denver’s original pick in 2022. (Dan Graziano)
- USC DE Drake Jackson had a formal Combine interview with the Seahawks and talked to HC Pete Carroll. (Khari Thompson)
